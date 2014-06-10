Priceline buys hotel marketing startup Buuteeq

Jun. 10, 2014 6:01 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Priceline (PCLN) has bought oddly-spelled Buuteeq, provider of a cloud-based platform that provides hotels with tools for managing/optimizing their sites, analyzing user activity, and interacting with current/potential customers. Terms are undisclosed.
  • Naturally, Priceline plans to offer Buuteeq's services to its hotel clients, with the presumable goal of growing their Priceline-driven bookings.
