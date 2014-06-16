J.C. Penney wins and loses case against Macy's
Jun. 16, 2014 3:32 PM ETCPPRQ, M, SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- A judge in New York rules J.C. Penney (JCP +0.1%) interfered with the terms of an exclusive deal between Macy's (M -0.5%) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +8.7%) with its own deal with Martha Stewart.
- In a minor victory for J.C. Penney, Justice Jeffrey Oing didn't award punitive damages to Macy's due to a lack of "unequivocal" evidence the retailer was entitled to an award.