J.C. Penney wins and loses case against Macy's

Jun. 16, 2014 3:32 PM ETCPPRQ, M, SQBGQBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • A judge in New York rules J.C. Penney (JCP +0.1%) interfered with the terms of an exclusive deal between Macy's (M -0.5%) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +8.7%) with its own deal with Martha Stewart.
  • In a minor victory for J.C. Penney, Justice Jeffrey Oing didn't award punitive damages to Macy's due to a lack of "unequivocal" evidence the retailer was entitled to an award.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.