  • PayPal (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expanding today into 10 new countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The expansion brings the total amount of territories PayPal serves to 203.
  • Countries include: Belarus, Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, and Paraguay.
  • Customers that have web access and a bank card authorized for Internet transactions in the new regions will now be able to sign up for accounts.
  • The company reported revenue of $1.8B for the first quarter of 2014, and 148M active accounts worldwide.
