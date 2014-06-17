PayPal enters 10 new countries
Jun. 17, 2014 1:57 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)EBAYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor5 Comments
- PayPal (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expanding today into 10 new countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The expansion brings the total amount of territories PayPal serves to 203.
- Countries include: Belarus, Macedonia, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, and Paraguay.
- Customers that have web access and a bank card authorized for Internet transactions in the new regions will now be able to sign up for accounts.
- The company reported revenue of $1.8B for the first quarter of 2014, and 148M active accounts worldwide.