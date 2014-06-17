Christine Lagarde enters the minimum wage debate

  • Count IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde as another proponent of raising the federal minimum wage in the U.S.
  • Lagarde points to the 50M working Americans living below the poverty level in making her claim that "we" have to do something about it.
  • Legislation on a minimum wage increase has been stalled in Congress, but is likely to be teed up as mid-term election issue.
