Christine Lagarde enters the minimum wage debate
- Count IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde as another proponent of raising the federal minimum wage in the U.S.
- Lagarde points to the 50M working Americans living below the poverty level in making her claim that "we" have to do something about it.
- Legislation on a minimum wage increase has been stalled in Congress, but is likely to be teed up as mid-term election issue.
- Related stocks: MCD, BKW, SONC, DENN, WMT, JACK, GTIM, WEN, TAST, PLKI, PZZA, YUM, NATH, CKEC, AMC, RGC.
- Bloomberg Lagarde interview