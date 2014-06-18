PEDEVCO +6% after gaining clearance to start Colorado drilling

Jun. 18, 2014 3:59 PM ETPEDEVCO Corp. (PED)PEDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • PEDEVCO (PED +6.2%) moves sharply higher on news that Colorado energy authorities approved its plans to begin drilling at its recently acquired Wattenberg asset near Fort Collins.
  • PED plans to begin work by mid-August on three horizontal wells from a single pad, expecting to complete drilling in mid-October after reaching lateral lengths of 4K-5K ft. at a cost of ~$4.2M per well; the company expects to have a 45% working interest in each of the three new wells.
  • Overall, PED plans for up to 79 new horizontal wells comprising seven spacing units on the 6,700-acre Wattenberg field.
