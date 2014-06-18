TE Connectivity buying Measurement Specialties for $1.7B

TE Connectivity (TEL) is buying industrial sensor maker Measurement Specialties (MEAS) for $86/share, or $1.7B after factoring net debt. The price represents a 10% premium to MEAS' Wednesday close.

With MEAS expecting FY15 (ends March '15) revenue of $540M, TE is paying 3.1x forward sales.

TE asserts the deal give it "a leadership position" in the sensor market, and allows it to offer "an unmatched range of connectivity and sensor solutions that are essential in a world where everything is increasingly connected."

The deal is expected to close by year's end, to be financed with both cash and debt, and to yield mid-single digit EPS accretion in its first year. TE forecasts double-digit post-merger growth for its sensor ops.

The purchase comes two months after a deal to buy underwater electrical connector firm Seacon for $490M.