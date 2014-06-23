OPEN reportedly talked with bidders other than PCLN; YELP, LIVE gain

Jun. 23, 2014 1:16 PM ETOpenTable, Inc. (OPEN-OLD)OPEN-OLD, BKNG, YELPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Sources tell dealReporter OpenTable (OPEN +0.1%) talked with bidders other than Priceline (PCLN -0.1%) before accepting the online travel giant's $2.6B bid.
  • Though a higher offer is seen as unlikely, one source thinks Yahoo (set to receive an Alibaba IPO windfall) could make a bid. OpenTable is currently 1.9% above Priceline's $103/share offer price.
  • Yelp (YELP +3.6%), which blasted off after Priceline/OpenTable was announced, is rallying again. Volatile restaurant deals microcap LiveDeal (LIVE +9.3%) is also up strongly.
  • Previous: Street commentary on Priceline/OpenTable
