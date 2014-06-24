xG Technology +63.2% on Army contract; SAIC the prime contractor

Jun. 24, 2014 9:14 AM ETXGTI-OLD, SAICBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • xG Technology (NASDAQ:XGTI) has been hired as a sub-contractor to provide "research, development and evaluation in support of communications and networks systems" to the U.S. Army through a 5-year contract worth up to $497M.
  • SAIC will act as the primary contractor.
  • The contract has a 36-month base, and two 12-month options. xG says it will expands the company's presence in the cognitive radio space.
  • Previous: xG Technology soars after announcing new patent
