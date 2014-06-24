Wells Fargo is looking to enter the active ETF space

Jun. 24, 2014 1:11 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)WFCBy: Carolyn Pairitz Morris, SA News Editor
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) filed for permission with the SEC to build its own set of active ETFs, a natural first step from its mutual fund business into the ETF universe.
  • The Wells Fargo Advantage Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF is the initial fund proposed in the filling and will invest in short-term income-producing debt securities, including U.S. Government obligations, corporate debt securities, bank loans and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities.
  • Details on the fund are still in the works, including the expense ratio, ticker symbol and proposed launch date.
