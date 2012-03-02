S&P's Scott Kessler makes it clear he isn't a fan of Expedia (EXPE -0.7%), downgrading...
Mar. 02, 2012 11:13 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, TRIPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
S&P's Scott Kessler makes it clear he isn't a fan of Expedia (EXPE -0.7%), downgrading shares to Strong Sell. Kessler thinks Priceline.com's (PCLN) strong Q4 report is evidence of the tough competition the company presents for Expedia, and also believes the full impact of the TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) spinoff hasn't yet been accounted for in Street estimates.