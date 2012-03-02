S&P's Scott Kessler makes it clear he isn't a fan of Expedia (EXPE -0.7%), downgrading...

Mar. 02, 2012 11:13 AM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)EXPE, BKNG, TRIPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
S&P's Scott Kessler makes it clear he isn't a fan of Expedia (EXPE -0.7%), downgrading shares to Strong Sell. Kessler thinks Priceline.com's (PCLN) strong Q4 report is evidence of the tough competition the company presents for Expedia, and also believes the full impact of the TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) spinoff hasn't yet been accounted for in Street estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.