InterCloud +4% following new services contract

Jun. 26, 2014 9:46 AM ETInterCloud Systems, Inc. (ICLD)ICLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • InterCloud (NASDAQ:ICLD) will provide managed services for a "state of the art wireless and mobility network for a large Texas-based multinational." The company isn't named, but AT&T fits the description.
  • The deal is worth $3.95M, and will include leveraging the client's location-based services and analytics resources to "provide detailed information about their users and enhance their customer experience."
  • Shares rose on Monday following news InterCloud is joining the Russell microcap index. InterCloud announced a $4.9M distributed antenna system contract 3 weeks ago.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.