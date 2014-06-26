InterCloud +4% following new services contract
Jun. 26, 2014 9:46 AM ETInterCloud Systems, Inc. (ICLD)ICLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
- InterCloud (NASDAQ:ICLD) will provide managed services for a "state of the art wireless and mobility network for a large Texas-based multinational." The company isn't named, but AT&T fits the description.
- The deal is worth $3.95M, and will include leveraging the client's location-based services and analytics resources to "provide detailed information about their users and enhance their customer experience."
- Shares rose on Monday following news InterCloud is joining the Russell microcap index. InterCloud announced a $4.9M distributed antenna system contract 3 weeks ago.