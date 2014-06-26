Rosetta gets Notice of Allowance on prostate cancer diagnostic
- Rosetta Genomics (ROSG-OLD +8.7%) receives a Notice of Allowance from the USPTO for its patent application entitled "Compositions and Methods for Prognosis and Treatment of Prostate Cancer." The patent (No. 13/390,995) claims cover the expression of miR-205 as an indicator of good prognosis and relates to methods and kits for prognosis of prostate cancer.