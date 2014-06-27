Dollar General's CEO to retire in a year; DG and FDO both fall

Jun. 27, 2014 10:18 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DG, FDOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Dollar General (DG -6%) CEO Rick Dreiling, 60, plans to retire either on May 30, 2015, or upon the appointment of a successor. An "internal and external search" has been launched to find Dreiling's replacement.
  • Dreiling has been DG's CEO since Jan. '08. His retirement plans come as Carl Icahn pushes for rival Family Dollar (FDO -3.1%) to pursue a merger, possibly with DG.
  • Investors seem to be betting the uncertainty surrounding DG's CEO transition lowers the near-term odds of a deal.
