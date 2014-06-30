Chevron Phillips to expand alpha olefins capacity at Cedar Bayou

The Chevron (CVX) and Phillips 66 (PSX) petrochemcal joint venture says it plans to expand normal alpha olefins production capacity at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Tex. by an additional 100K metric tons/year of capacity; the expansion is expected to be completed by July 2015.

Chevron Phillips Chemical recently revealed plans for the construction of a world-scale ethane cracker in Baytown, Tex., and the start-up of the world’s largest 1-hexene facility, capable of producing up to 250K metric tons and is co-located with the Cedar Bayou expansion.