Successful Phase 3 results for sebelipase alfa

Jun. 30, 2014 4:41 PM ETSynageva BioPharma Corp. (GEVA)GEVABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • A 66-patient randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial for Synageva BioPharma's (GEVA +1%sebelipase alfa as a treatment for lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL Deficiency) achieved its primary endpoint of statistically significant normalization of alanine aminotransferase (ALT).
  • In addition to ALT normalization, sebelipase alfa improved dyslipidemia with statistically significant reductions in LDL cholesterol and triglycerides and a statistically significant increase in HDL cholesterol all compared to placebo from baseline.
  • The company plans to submit its regulatory applications to the FDA and EMA by late Q1 2015.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.