Successful Phase 3 results for sebelipase alfa
Jun. 30, 2014 4:41 PM ETSynageva BioPharma Corp. (GEVA)GEVABy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- A 66-patient randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial for Synageva BioPharma's (GEVA +1%) sebelipase alfa as a treatment for lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL Deficiency) achieved its primary endpoint of statistically significant normalization of alanine aminotransferase (ALT).
- In addition to ALT normalization, sebelipase alfa improved dyslipidemia with statistically significant reductions in LDL cholesterol and triglycerides and a statistically significant increase in HDL cholesterol all compared to placebo from baseline.
- The company plans to submit its regulatory applications to the FDA and EMA by late Q1 2015.