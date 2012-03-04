As the West ratchets up sanctions against Iran, which have already hurt the country's economy,...

Mar. 04, 2012 6:50 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor2 Comments
As the West ratchets up sanctions against Iran, which have already hurt the country's economy, loyalists of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei win 75% of the seats in parliamentary elections, turning Mahmoud Ahmadinejad into a lame-duck president. With reformists sitting out, the results are unlikely to bring much of a change to Iran's foreign policy.
