Mar. 06, 2012 1:14 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)GDOT, AXPBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Green Dot (GDOT -6%) sells off after it's learned American Express (NYSE:AXP) is trialing the sale of its Bluebird prepaid cards at Wal-Mart. AmEx's card could represent competition for Wal-Mart's MoneyCard, which is managed by Green Dot courtesy of a contract that runs through May 2015. Jefferies is defending Green Dot, stating it believes Bluebird features a variety of fees.