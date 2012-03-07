Priceline.com (PCLN) is leaving rivals Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Orbitz (NYSE:OWW) in the dust,...
Mar. 07, 2012 9:10 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPE, OWWBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Priceline.com (PCLN) is leaving rivals Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Orbitz (NYSE:OWW) in the dust, notes YCharts. While Priceline has grown its revenue by 209% since the beginning of 2008, Expedia has only grown 29.4%, and Orbitz has actually seen its sales drop 10.7%. However, Priceline's search keyword spending is also rising: online advertising expenses rose 64% Y/Y in Q4, and made up 22% of revenue. (yesterday)