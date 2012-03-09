Along with reporting disappointing Q4 results, Heckmann (HEK) will acquire waste recycler and...
Mar. 09, 2012 8:23 AM ETNuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NES)NESBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Along with reporting disappointing Q4 results, Heckmann (HEK) will acquire waste recycler and environmental services company Thermo Fluids for $245M. The acquisition would be “immediately accretive” to 2012 earnings, and is projected to generate revenue of $105M-$115M for the final nine months of FY2012. HEK -3% premarket.