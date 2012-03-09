Along with reporting disappointing Q4 results, Heckmann (HEK) will acquire waste recycler and...

Along with reporting disappointing Q4 results, Heckmann (HEK) will acquire waste recycler and environmental services company Thermo Fluids for $245M. The acquisition would be “immediately accretive” to 2012 earnings, and is projected to generate revenue of $105M-$115M for the final nine months of FY2012. HEK -3% premarket.
