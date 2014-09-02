Emerge Energy -7.6% as Baird cuts to Neutral on valuation

Emerge Energy Services (EMES -7.6% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a $132 price target, down from $137, at Robert W. Baird due to valuation, although the firm remains positively biased toward EMES on strong fundamentals.

Last quarter, EMES finally came up short of ever-growing expectations, posting $30M in EBITDA vs. Baird's $32M expectation; now, with 28% appreciation since the Q2 call on Aug. 6, the firm sees nothing new except better appreciation by investors of the frac sand story.