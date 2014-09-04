Fiat Chrysler Automotive plans to sell additional shares
Sep. 04, 2014 12:23 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FIATY, FCAU) may list an additional $1.04B in stock on the NYSE after shares start trading later this year, according to analysts.
- The company says it "learned a lot" from the liquidity problems of CNH Industrial which spun off from Fiat in 2011, prompting it to consider the stock offering.
- The extra cash will also go to support Fiat's aggressive growth plans.