Cisco unveils big overhaul of UCS server line

Sep. 04, 2014 2:33 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)CSCO, RHTBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • In what the company is calling the biggest refresh for its UCS server line since its '09 introduction, Cisco (CSCO -0.4%) has added two new product lines, refreshed its existing lines, and launched new tools for handling big data/analytics deployments.
  • The new UCS M-Series modular server line is getting the most attention: It supports up to 8 computing cartridges (each containing 2 Intel Xeon CPUs) in a small 2U chassis, all of which share the same storage and networking resources.
  • UCS chief Todd Brannon: "To upgrade the server, just replace the cartridge ... This really kind of fundamentally breaks apart what a server is." Cisco has already worked to differentiate the UCS line through integrated networking features that improve virtualization performance. Intel, H-P, and Facebook have their own modular server efforts.
  • Also launched: 1) The UCS Mini, an integrated server/storage/networking system meant for remote/branch offices and SMBs. Cisco/EMC's VCE JV offers more powerful integrated hardware. 2) UCS Director Express, software that automates Hadoop big data project deployments on UCS servers. 3) A partnership with Red Hat (RHT -0.3%) to create integrated hardware/software offerings for OpenStack cloud infrastructure deployments.
  • UCS has been a bright spot for Cisco as it contends with soft carrier and emerging markets switch/router sales: IDC estimates Cisco's server revenue rose 35% Y/Y in Q2, leading its share to rise 140 bps to 5.8%. John Chambers recently mentioned UCS is now on a $3B/year run rate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.