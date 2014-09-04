Altair's accounting firm resigns; "material weaknesses" found in controls

Sep. 04, 2014 6:22 PM ETAltair Nanotechnologies Inc. (ALTI)ALTIBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Crowe Horwath has resigned as Altair Nano's (NASDAQ:ALTI) accounting firm.
  • The resignation comes after Crowe was unable to complete an audit and issue a 2013 audit report due to "material weaknesses to the Company's controls and procedures."
  • The "material weaknesses" cited by Crowe are related to Altair's Chinese operations.
  • Shares have been halted.
  • Previous: Altair names new CEO and COO
