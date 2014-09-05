BE Aerospace upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank, spinoff defended

Sep. 05, 2014 11:48 AM ETRockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)COLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • B/E Aerospace (BEAV +1.9%) is enjoying some positive analyst commentary today, led by Deutsche Bank's upgrade to Buy from Hold on the assumption that a leveraged spinoff is more likely than a sale of all or part of the business.
  • BEAV is spinning off its Consumables Management segment, which consists of its aerospace distribution and energy services businesses; Deutsche Bank notes BEAV's core would remain a manufacturing business with the spinoff being the distribution business.
  • FBR Capital believes disappointment over BEAV's strategic review is overshadowing strong underlying fundamentals, and sees an investor opportunity heading into year-end; the firm rates the stock Outperform with a $103 price target (Briefing.com).
