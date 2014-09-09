Ellington Financial reports estimated book value
Sep. 09, 2014 7:18 AM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)EFCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Fully diluted book value per share of $23.60 is down from $24.38 at the end of July, but a $0.77 dividend payment was made in between, meaning book is roughly unchanged for the month.
- Last night's closing price of $23.34 puts EFC at a 1.1% discount to book value. The company last week priced a secondary offering of 8M shares at $23.92 each.
- Source: Press Release