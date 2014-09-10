Monsanto falls on report of weak Intacta demand, company disputes

Sep. 10, 2014 12:59 PM ETMonsanto Company (MON-OLD)MON-OLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Monsanto (MON -1.5%) moves off earlier lows prompted by a report from OTR Global warning that weak Intacta demand is unlikely to absorb supply.
  • Seed dealers and producers in Brazil and Argentina report weaker than expected sales of the genetically engineered soybeans, OTR says in cutting its rating on MON to Negative from Mixed.
  • A MON spokesperson disputes those conclusions, saying Intacta demand is on pace to reach a goal of 10M-12M acres this year and pre-pays are greater than expected.
