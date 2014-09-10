Intel buys Powerwave patents

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) agrees to the purchase of more than 1.4K patents and patent applications from an affiliate of The Gores Group, which obtained the assets amid the bankruptcy of Powerwave Technologies (PWAV, OTCPK:PWAVQ).

"The patents relate to, among other things, telecommunications infrastructure technologies, including tower mounted amplifiers, antenna structures, power amplifier configurations, crest factor reduction and digital pre-distortion circuitry."

