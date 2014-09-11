Health Care REIT with secondary; details acquisition pipeline
Sep. 11, 2014 4:29 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Health Care REIT (HCN) is offering 15.5M shares with an underwriter greenshoe of another 2.35M shares.
- As for what it might do with that money, the company - based on closings thus far this quarter and signed letters of intent - anticipates acquiring about $1.7B of properties in H2. This includes the already-announced $950M HealthLease Properties deal, and the $257M Gracewell purchase.
- Shares -3.2% AH