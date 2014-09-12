Draghi announces need for euro zone to increase investment

Sep. 12, 2014 3:39 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • After announcing a new round of stimulus measures a week ago, Mario Draghi called on governments to match the ECB's effort to boost growth in the euro zone.
  • "A decisive rise in investment is essential to bring inflation closer to where we would want to see it, to stimulate the economy, and to bring down unemployment," says Draghi.
  • The ECB President also signaled that the central bank can't foster economic growth on its own, and that governments should remove the barriers to investment that are entrenched in regulatory red tape.
