iPhone 6 Plus pre-orders sold out, smaller iPhone 6 still shipping on schedule

Sep. 12, 2014 10:14 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPL, T, VZ, SBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor96 Comments
  • Apple's (AAPL +0.1%) iPhone 6 Plus is now on backorder and not available to ship for 3-4 weeks in the U.S., judging by Apple.com shipment quotes after the device went on sale after midnight.
  • The iPhone 6 Plus, the larger of the two iPhone 6 models offered, is showing a shipment time of 3-4 weeks rather than delivery on the first day of sale, Sept. 19th, for the iPhone 6.
  • Also, BGR reports that iPhone 6 Plus units through AT&T (T -0.4%) will now ship in 21-28 business days, Verizon's (VZ -0.6%) models are backordered until Oct. 7 (for 64 GB) or Oct. 14 (16 GB and 128 GB), and Sprint (S +7.3%) says all of its shipments are currently delayed.
  • Worldwide demand also is said to be high for the Plus, with customers in France and the U.K. saying the larger iPhone has sold out.
  • AAPL is expected to announce next weekend the total initial sales results for the first three days of availability.
