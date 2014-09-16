Futures point to lower open
- Major U.S. stock index futures are all lower by about 0.15% as the 2-day FOMC meeting gets underway this morning.
- Europe is lower by 0.4%, led by a 0.7% drop in the FTSE 100 two days before Scotland's independence referendum. Shanghai's 1.8% decline led Asia lower overnight.
- The red in equity markets is helping bonds to gain for about the first time since Labor Day, with the 10-year Treasury yield off three basis points to 2.56%. Gold is ahead $6 per ounce to $1,241.
