Futures point to lower open

Sep. 16, 2014 7:08 AM ETSPY, QQQ, SH, DIA, SSO, SDS, VOO, PSQ, IVV, SPXU, UPRO, TQQQ, SPXL, RSP, QID, SQQQ, DOG, QLD, DXD, RWL-OLD, EPS, UDOW, SDOW, DDM, BXUB, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA-OLD, BXUC, QQXT, SPUUBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • Major U.S. stock index futures are all lower by about 0.15% as the 2-day FOMC meeting gets underway this morning.
  • Europe is lower by 0.4%, led by a 0.7% drop in the FTSE 100 two days before Scotland's independence referendum. Shanghai's 1.8% decline led Asia lower overnight.
  • The red in equity markets is helping bonds to gain for about the first time since Labor Day, with the 10-year Treasury yield off three basis points to 2.56%. Gold is ahead $6 per ounce to $1,241.
  • ETFs: SPY, QQQ, SH, DIA, SSO, SDS, VOO, PSQ, IVV, SPXU, UPRO, TQQQ, SPXL, RSP, QID, SQQQ, DOG, QLD, DXD, RWL, EPS, UDOW, SDOW, DDM, BXUB, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, BXUC, QQXT, SPUU
