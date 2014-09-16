U.S. Steel +7% after-hours following Q3 update, strategic actions
Sep. 16, 2014 6:39 PM ETUnited States Steel Corporation (X)XBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +6.8% AH after updating its Q3 outlook and saying it expects a significant improvement in operating income, and Q3 earnings will come in significantly higher than current consensus estimates.
- The company announces three key strategic actions: It will not proceed with an expansion at its iron ore pellet operations in Keewatin, will forgo further development and construction of the carbon alloy facilities at Gary Works, and will apply for relief for U. S. Steel Canada from its creditors and will be deconsolidated from U.S. Steel's financial statements.
- The estimated capital investment that would have been required to complete these projects was more than $800M; the company estimates the strategic actions will result in total charges of $550M-$600M.