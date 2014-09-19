Asset swap a positive for Linn Energy, Credit Suisse says
- Linn Energy (LINE, LNCO) and ExxonMobil agreed to swap assets, with XOM receiving land in the west Texas Permian Basin and Linn getting land in California, which Credit Suisse views as an "incremental positive step" toward eventually resuming distribution growth.
- While the deal was only a portion of the remaining Permian assets Line has been looking to trade or sell, it will be accretive in 2015 and will provide Linn with underdeveloped assets to develop over time in a capital-efficient manner, Credit Suisse says as it continues to watch for further steps that can strengthen the balance sheet and cash position to take distributions higher.