Innovus signs exclusive license with Orimed Pharma
Sep. 22, 2014 7:13 AM ETInnovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNV-OLD)INNV-OLDBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:INNV) enters into an exclusive license with JAMP Pharma affiliate Orimed Pharma for the territory of Canada. The covered products are Zestra, EjectDelay, Sensum+ and ZestraGlide.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Innovus will receive an upfront payment, up to ~$94M Canadian in sales milestones and certain double-digit royalties based on Orimed's net sales in Canada.
- Zestra and EjectDelay are currently cleared for sale. Innovus is currently in the process of obtaining regulatory approval for Sensum+ and ZestraGlide.