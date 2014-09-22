Innovus signs exclusive license with Orimed Pharma

  • Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:INNV) enters into an exclusive license with JAMP Pharma affiliate Orimed Pharma for the territory of Canada. The covered products are Zestra, EjectDelay, Sensum+ and ZestraGlide.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Innovus will receive an upfront payment, up to ~$94M Canadian in sales milestones and certain double-digit royalties based on Orimed's net sales in Canada.
  • Zestra and EjectDelay are currently cleared for sale. Innovus is currently in the process of obtaining regulatory approval for Sensum+ and ZestraGlide.
