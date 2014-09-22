InvenSense drops on Baird downgrade; STMicro also off

Sep. 22, 2014 9:33 AM ETInvenSense (INVN)INVN, STMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Baird has downgraded InvenSense (INVN -4.2%) to Neutral, and lowered its target by $7 to $23. The firm thinks a major smartphone OEM (Apple or Samsung?) could be switching to a dual-source strategy for gyroscopes and other components, and also believes STMicroelectronics (STM -2.9%) could be gaining share at other smartphone OEMs.
  • It was only a few days ago that teardowns uncovered a 6-axis InvenSense gyroscope/accelerometer in iPhone 6 models; past iPhone models had relied on STMicro motion sensors.
  • Samsung, meanwhile, has relied heavily on InvenSense to date. The electronics giant accounted for 30% of InvenSense's June quarter sales.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.