InvenSense drops on Baird downgrade; STMicro also off
Sep. 22, 2014 9:33 AM ETInvenSense (INVN)INVN, STMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Baird has downgraded InvenSense (INVN -4.2%) to Neutral, and lowered its target by $7 to $23. The firm thinks a major smartphone OEM (Apple or Samsung?) could be switching to a dual-source strategy for gyroscopes and other components, and also believes STMicroelectronics (STM -2.9%) could be gaining share at other smartphone OEMs.
- It was only a few days ago that teardowns uncovered a 6-axis InvenSense gyroscope/accelerometer in iPhone 6 models; past iPhone models had relied on STMicro motion sensors.
- Samsung, meanwhile, has relied heavily on InvenSense to date. The electronics giant accounted for 30% of InvenSense's June quarter sales.