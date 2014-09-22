Patient enrollment underway in levosimendan Phase 3 trial

Sep. 22, 2014 10:06 AM ETTenax Therapeutics, Inc. (TENX)TENXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Tenax Therapeutics (TENX -2.6%) announces that the first patients have been enrolled in the LEVO-CTS Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of levosimendan in cardiac surgery patients at risk of developing low cardiac output syndrome.
  • The FDA designated levosimendan Fast Track for this indication and agreed to the study's design with guidance that this single trial, if successful, will be sufficient for approval.
  • Levosimendan is a calcium sensitizer that was originally developed by Orion Pharma for IV use in hospitalized patients with acutely decompensated heart failure. Tenax recently acquired the U.S. rights from Phyxius Pharma.
