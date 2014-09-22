Turquoise Hill completes Mongolia mine feasibility study, confirms lower taxes
Sep. 22, 2014 12:56 PM ETTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)TRQ, RIOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -1.3%) says it completed a feasibility study of a $4.9B expansion of its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia after confirming the government reduced taxes on the project.
- The latest study will need to be approved by all the mine’s stakeholders before the project can proceed; Oyu Tolgoi is operated by Rio Tinto (RIO -2.8%) and 66% owned by TRQ with the remaining 34% held by the Mongolian government.
- TRQ says the Mongolian tax authority reduced the initial tax-related charges to ~$30M from $127M but will seek further clarity about the latest findings.