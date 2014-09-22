Turquoise Hill completes Mongolia mine feasibility study, confirms lower taxes

  • Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -1.3%) says it completed a feasibility study of a $4.9B expansion of its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia after confirming the government reduced taxes on the project.
  • The latest study will need to be approved by all the mine’s stakeholders before the project can proceed; Oyu Tolgoi is operated by Rio Tinto (RIO -2.8%) and 66% owned by TRQ with the remaining 34% held by the Mongolian government.
  • TRQ says the Mongolian tax authority reduced the initial tax-related charges to ~$30M from $127M but will seek further clarity about the latest findings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.