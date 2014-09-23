Prospective CF-Yara combo shows how shale boom is shaking up fertilizer
- Talks that could lead to the creation of a new fertilizer producing giant are the latest example of how the boom in natural gas from fracking is transforming not just the world of U.S. energy but other industries too, a Bloomberg analysis says.
- CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) said today they’re in preliminary talks about a merger, and both companies use gas to capture nitrogen from the air to make crop nutrients; the advantage of doing that in the U.S. is stark, as CF’s operating profit margin was 43% last year vs. Yara’s 9.2%.
- Yara needs to have a meaningful business in the U.S. to become a global player; CF’s motivation in talking to Norway-based Yara may be to expand beyond the U.S. in anticipation of rising domestic fertilizer supplies, which may put pressure on prices.
- A combined CF-Yara would have ~$19B in sales, more than any other fertilizer company.