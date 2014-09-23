Prospective CF-Yara combo shows how shale boom is shaking up fertilizer

  • Talks that could lead to the creation of a new fertilizer producing giant are the latest example of how the boom in natural gas from fracking is transforming not just the world of U.S. energy but other industries too, a Bloomberg analysis says.
  • CF Industries (NYSE:CF) and Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) said today they’re in preliminary talks about a merger, and both companies use gas to capture nitrogen from the air to make crop nutrients; the advantage of doing that in the U.S. is stark, as CF’s operating profit margin was 43% last year vs. Yara’s 9.2%.
  • Yara needs to have a meaningful business in the U.S. to become a global player; CF’s motivation in talking to Norway-based Yara may be to expand beyond the U.S. in anticipation of rising domestic fertilizer supplies, which may put pressure on prices.
  • A combined CF-Yara would have ~$19B in sales, more than any other fertilizer company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.