Colgate-Palmolive seen as lush target

Sep. 24, 2014 9:38 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)CL, UL, JNJBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is an attractive acquisition target with its core products seeing increasing demand in developing nations, reasons Bloomberg.
  • Despite the company's large size, its broad distribution network could push a buyer to stretch the wallet a bit.
  • A large balance sheet and a global reach would be needed to contemplate a Colgate-Palmolive takeover. Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) might fit the bill, note analysts.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.