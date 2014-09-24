Colgate-Palmolive seen as lush target
Sep. 24, 2014 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)
- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is an attractive acquisition target with its core products seeing increasing demand in developing nations, reasons Bloomberg.
- Despite the company's large size, its broad distribution network could push a buyer to stretch the wallet a bit.
- A large balance sheet and a global reach would be needed to contemplate a Colgate-Palmolive takeover. Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) might fit the bill, note analysts.