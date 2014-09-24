AeroVironment higher after landing $21.8M UAV order
Sep. 24, 2014 1:07 PM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)AVAVBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Marine Corps has placed a $21.8M order for AeroVironment's (AVAV +2.5%) RQ-12 Wasp AE UAVs and related spares packages.
- The Marines plan to use the RQ-12 as a short-range UAV solution, complementing AeroVironment's RQ-11B Raven and RQ-20A Puma systems; the latter acts as a long-range solution.
- AeroVironment had an $82M funded backlog at the end of its July quarter, up from $76.9M a year earlier.