Aixtron +14% on major Chinese LED equipment order

Sep. 25, 2014 10:19 AM ETAIXTRON SE (AIXXF)AIXXF, VECOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Chinese LED chip manufacturer San'an Optoelectronics has ordered 50 of Aixtron's (AIXG) next-gen Showerhead MOCVD systems. Aixtron calls the order "one of the largest" it has ever received.
  • Though LED sales to end-users have been steadily growing, LED equipment sales have remained weak thanks to industry overcapacity. Craig-Hallum views Aixtron's order as a sign the industry is now expanding, and recommends buying Aixtron rival Veeco (VECO -0.6%).
