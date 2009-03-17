Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): FQ1 EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $786M (-11.7%) vs. $784M. "We...

Mar. 17, 2009 4:12 PM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)ADBEBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): FQ1 EPS of $0.45 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $786M (-11.7%) vs. $784M. "We believe the major market trends driving our business remain intact, and we will continue to focus on innovation and investing in new growth businesses to increase the strategic value we provide our customers." Shares +3.4% AH. (PR)
