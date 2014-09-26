Treasurys slip on concern Pimco may sour on U.S. debt
Sep. 26, 2014 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- It's not just shares of Janus (JNS +36.2%) and Allianz (OTCPK:AZSEY -5.7%) that are moving in response to Bill Gross' job change - traders say the news sparked knee-jerk selling in Treasury bonds.
- "Concerns over his abrupt departure are weighing on Treasury prices," says Tom di Galoma, head of fixed income rates at ED&F Man Capital Markets; the fear is that Pimco's clients will redeem, forcing Pimco to liquidate Treasury bonds.
- “He’s been a bond bull for most of his career, and during that time bonds have been in a bull market - maybe the next Pimco bond managers won’t be as bullish,” says Aaron Kohli of BNP Paribas.
- Gross manages the $221B Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund by assets, which held 41% of its investments in U.S. government-related holdings, a proxy for Treasury bonds, at the end of August.
