LinkedIn +3.4% on Cowen upgrade
Sep. 26, 2014 10:50 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
- LinkedIn's (LNKD) Sales Navigator product will see its revenue rise to $1.9B in 2019 from a mere $273M in 2014, forecasts Cowen's John Blackledge, upgrading shares to Outperform. His target has been raised by $58 to $253.
- Blackledge is a big fan of the Sales Navigator overhaul LinkedIn rolled out in late July for both PCs and mobile. It included a separate (non-LinkedIn) login, lead recommendation by account, better CRM software integration, easier data discovery, and other features sought by sales pros.
- He notes data suggests social selling can provide a major boost to sales productivity, in part because it can eliminate cold-calling. Sales Navigator's subscriber count is expected to see a 59% CAGR from 2014-2019, eventually reaching 1.9M (3% global salesforce penetration).