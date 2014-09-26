RadioShack higher after financing option opens up

Sep. 26, 2014 12:00 PM ETRadioShack Corporation (RSH)RSHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Shares of RadioShack (RSH +24.5%) pop after Standard General said it would go back to the table with the retailer to discuss financing options.
  • In a SEC filing, Standard General noted it's working to help RadioShack manage the holiday season given its dire cash position.
  • Shares of RSH cleared the buck-a-share level before settling back a bit.
  • SEC Form 13D
