RadioShack higher after financing option opens up
Sep. 26, 2014 12:00 PM ETRadioShack Corporation (RSH)RSHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of RadioShack (RSH +24.5%) pop after Standard General said it would go back to the table with the retailer to discuss financing options.
- In a SEC filing, Standard General noted it's working to help RadioShack manage the holiday season given its dire cash position.
- Shares of RSH cleared the buck-a-share level before settling back a bit.
- SEC Form 13D