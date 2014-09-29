CAMAC Energy's recoverable resources offshore Nigeria rise fivefold
Sep. 29, 2014 9:15 AM ETErin Energy Corp. (ERN)ERNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CAMAC Energy (CAK) says the latest estimate of prospective resources at its four prospects on two Nigerian offshore blocks shows a fivefold increase.
- CAK says an updated independent assessment of prospective resources increased its unrisked P50 recoverable resources from 537M barrels of oil to 2.37B barrels in four of its top exploration prospects.
- Drilling locations have been identified on each of the four prospects, and technical work is expected to allow for the first exploration well to be drilled in H1 2015.
This was corrected on 02/04/2019 at 8:11 AM. The second bullet in the original post incorrectly stated that recoverable resources rose from 537K to 2.37M barrels.