Phase 2 binimetinib data presented at ESMO
Sep. 29, 2014 11:41 AM ETArray BioPharma Inc. (ARRY-OLD)ARRY-OLD, NVSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Investigator Reinhard Dummer, M.D., presented final results from a 117-patient Phase 2 clinical trial of binimetinib in patients with advanced NRAS-mutant melanoma, a patient population with an especially poor prognosis.
- Median progression-free survival was 3.6 months, objective response rate was 14.5 and median overall survival was 12.2 months. One patient achieved a complete response.
- Three Phase 3 trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of binimetinib melanoma and ovarian cancer are ongoing. Its lead indication is for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma. The regulatory filing is projected to be made in 2015.
- Binimetinib was invented by Array BioPharma (ARRY -1.3%) and licensed to Novartis (NVS +0.6%) in 2010.