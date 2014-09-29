Phase 2 binimetinib data presented at ESMO

Sep. 29, 2014 11:41 AM ETArray BioPharma Inc. (ARRY-OLD)ARRY-OLD, NVSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Investigator Reinhard Dummer, M.D., presented final results from a 117-patient Phase 2 clinical trial of binimetinib in patients with advanced NRAS-mutant melanoma, a patient population with an especially poor prognosis.
  • Median progression-free survival was 3.6 months, objective response rate was 14.5 and median overall survival was 12.2 months. One patient achieved a complete response.
  • Three Phase 3 trials evaluating the safety and efficacy of binimetinib melanoma and ovarian cancer are ongoing. Its lead indication is for the treatment of NRAS-mutant melanoma. The regulatory filing is projected to be made in 2015.
  • Binimetinib was invented by Array BioPharma (ARRY -1.3%) and licensed to Novartis (NVS +0.6%) in 2010.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.