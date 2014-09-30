Principal Financial subsidiary boosts stake in Columbus Circle Investors
Sep. 30, 2014 4:25 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)PFGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Principal Financial Group's (NYSE:PFG) Principal Global Investors agrees to lift its stake in Stamford-basd equity management firm Columbus Circle Investors to 95% from 70%.
- Principal Global first acquired its stake in 2005, and AUM have since more than quadrupled to $17.5B as of June 30.
- The investment has "greatly exceeded" expectations for returns in the mid-teens, says Jim McCaughan, CEO of Principal Global.
- Source: Press Release