Mar. 18, 2009 4:29 PM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)CTASBy: SA Eli Hoffmann, SA News Editor
Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS): FQ3 EPS of $0.47 misses by $0.01. Revenue of $909M (-6.9%) vs. $959M. "Our customers are reducing head count and closing facilities, which has negatively impacted our revenue. We have not seen such a sudden and dramatic change in our business since we started our company in 1968." Shares +0.3% AH. (PR)
