Deutsche's upgrade of Aixtron (AIXG +14.6%) and Veeco Instruments (VECO +10.9%) appears to be...
|About: Aixtron SE (AIXXF)|By: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Deutsche's upgrade of Aixtron (AIXG +14.6%) and Veeco Instruments (VECO +10.9%) appears to be giving a lift to other LED industry names. CREE +5%. RBCN +4.1%. LEDS +9.5%. Also helping is a positive UBS note, in which the firm says Cree is likely to benefit from a new federal mandate requiring agencies to spend a minimum of $2B over the next 2 years to make their facilities more energy-efficient.